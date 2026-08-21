IT firms rethink employee pyramids as automation reshapes economics

Automation is now forcing India's largest technology services firms to tinker with what has been a universal constant: their employee structure.
Since the start of fiscal year 2026-27, seven of the country’s 10 largest information technology (IT) services firms have announced changes to their organizational structures, commonly referred to as the employee pyramid.
Traditionally, at the base of the pyramid are the junior-most employees with less than 7-10 years of experience, who constitute at least two-thirds of the total workforce. The middle tier comprises managers, who account for about a third of the headcount. At the apex is the leadership, which makes up about 5%, explained Sushovon Nayak, lead IT analyst at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities.