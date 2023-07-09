IT firms to cut payouts as outlook weakens3 min read 09 Jul 2023, 11:29 PM IST
The IT industry is likely to offer muted variable payouts of 60-70% of the promised amount for the June quarter
MUMBAI : The information technology (IT) industry is likely to offer muted variable payouts of 60-70% of the promised amount for the June quarter, with top performers getting as much as 80%, as IT companies focus on saving costs amid a weakening revenue outlook and reduced employee turnover.
