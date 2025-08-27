From numbers to skills: IT giants rewrite hiring playbooks

India’s 10 largest information technology (IT) services companies are rewriting their hiring playbooks. Instead of the conventional approach of adding tens of thousands of freshers in bulk, they are leaning on their existing bench strength—redeploying engineers into live projects and hiring new recruits only where specific skills or specialisations are needed.

From TCS and Infosys to HCLTech, Wipro, and their mid-tier peers, the common thread is to boost utilisation, control costs, and build a workforce shaped less by numbers and more by expertise.

Seven of these outsourcers—Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd and Hexaware Technologies—utilized more of their existing workforce in the previous quarter, and at least two are shying away from hiring executives in bulk even as their hiring plans remain intact.

IT outsourcers increase their utilization when they want to save costs and still deploy people in projects. Homegrown tech service providers’ utilization rate hovers between 78% and 89%, implying that out of 100 people in an IT firm, at least 78 are deployed in projects whereas the rest are on the bench.

To be sure, most of these companies stated that their hiring plans, which came into question due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment, were more or less intact.

TCS, the country’s largest IT outsourcer, announced last month that it would cut 2% of its 613,069-strong workforce. This comes even after the company had said in its earnings conference a few days earlier that its plans of hiring around 40,000 freshers were intact. However, the management added that “lateral hiring will be recalibrated based on the demand outlook".

Second-largest Infosys echoed a similar perspective, stating that its target of hiring 20,000 employees will go as planned. However, this does not convey much as hiring targets at Infosys do not guarantee a job.

“We have a rigorous process for hiring college graduates," said Salil Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Infosys, during the company’s post-earnings press conference on 23 July. “(Once hired) they then go through a very focused foundational training at the campus. And then we expect that they meet the internal assessment standards."

Parekh added that all new recruits get three attempts to meet the internal standards. “After the third attempt, if they do not meet, they do not continue with the company," he said.

Third-largest HCL Technologies Ltd became the first large homegrown tech service provider to state that hiring would not be like before.

“Our fresher intake is no longer just based on numbers, it is based on skills and specialization," said R. Sundararajan, chief people officer of HCLTech, during the company’s post-earnings press conference on 14 July. The company had outlined plans of hiring about 7,000 freshers.

Even fourth-largest Wipro said its focus was on investing in the existing workforce, those that are without projects. Wipro had planned to hire more than 10,000 freshers this year. Fifth-largest Tech Mahindra also said that it is looking at increasing headcount, and that its utilization had fallen because it needed to “reshape the pyramid".

TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra ended with $7.42 billion, $4.94 billion, $3.55 billion, $2.59 billion, and $1.56 billion in revenue for the April-June 2025 period. Their headcount ranges between 148,000 and 613,000 employees. While TCS and Infosys increased headcount in the previous quarter, the remaining three cut headcount.

Meanwhile, the mid-caps, which earn between $1 billion and $5 billion in revenue, were also in tune with their larger peers.

Sixth-largest LTIMindtree said its hiring had accelerated and those it had hired last quarter would be onboarded in the July-September period. CEO Venu Lambu added that revenue addition must not be co-related with headcount and hinted at the possibility of fewer people needed.

Eighth-largest Mphasis echoed a similar perspective when its management said that hiring plans would depend on tech requirements and specialised skills would be prioritised. The Blackstone-owned company is adopting a 90-day rolling bench where employees would be deployed in projects on a rotation basis.

“Also keeping in mind the environment from a supply standpoint, I think it’s fairly conducive for us to run this rolling 90-day plan on the supply chain with a certain element of internal rotation combined with just-in-time onboarding," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO of Mphasis, during the company’s post-earnings call on 25 July.

“I don’t think we need to run a large bench as we used to do historically because the model itself is shifting from just being people-based services to platform or technology-induced services," he added.

Seventh-largest Coforge and ninth-largest Persistent did not make any comment on their hiring plans but highlighted that they are looking to increase or maintain current utilisation levels.

LTIMindtree, Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent, and Hexaware ended with $1.15 billion, $442 million, $437 million, $390 million and $382 million in revenue in the April-June quarter. Their headcount ranges between 34,000 and 84,000 employees. While Coforge, Persistent, and Hexaware added headcount, LTIMindtree and Mphasis cut headcount last quarter.