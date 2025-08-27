From numbers to skills: IT giants rewrite hiring playbooks
India’s largest tech service providers are prioritising utilisation over mass fresher intake, aiming to cut costs while building a more specialised workforce.
India’s 10 largest information technology (IT) services companies are rewriting their hiring playbooks. Instead of the conventional approach of adding tens of thousands of freshers in bulk, they are leaning on their existing bench strength—redeploying engineers into live projects and hiring new recruits only where specific skills or specialisations are needed.