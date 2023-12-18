It Isn’t Just About Bonding. Giving Up Paternity Leave Costs You Money.

A lot of new fathers are leaving money on the table—their paid paternity leave.
Expanded access to parental leave is among the biggest changes to workplaces in recent years, and fathers have been prime beneficiaries. Yet plenty of dads still see it as a career risk. They worry their commitment to their jobs will be questioned or they will face ridicule (Exhibit A: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg).
Just over 60% of men take their full paid leave versus 93% of women, according to survey data from the Boston College Center for Work & Family. Like unused vacation days or health benefits, a forfeited leave means giving up a significant part of their compensation, not to mention important time with newborns. It also can affect their partners’ careers and the division of labor at home.
Fathers on the fence should listen to Tim Allen. He is chief executive of Ask Media Group, part of Barry Diller’s internet conglomerate IAC. When his twin boys were born in 2015, Allen—then CEO of another IAC division—passed on the four weeks of paid leave his company offered at the time. (It now provides 12.) On the few days he took off here and there, he tried to appear present by answering emails and taking calls.
He says he left much of the heavy lifting of early parenthood to his partner, who took nine weeks of unpaid leave from his job in television production.
Pangs of regret hit Allen during the pandemic, he told me. Working from home, he saw his children ride their bikes without training wheels for the first time, and thought of earlier milestones he had missed. At work, he wished he had set a different example.
Now he says he urges new fathers to be less like he was. If he sees co-workers on parental leave pop into video meetings, he tells them to log off and go be on leave. Don’t “miss that moment with your family for something you could have done a week later," he says he sometimes tells them.
Good for everyone
Evidence of paternity leave’s benefits is easy to find. Studies show it is good for children, for parents’ relationship with one another and for mothers’ earnings.
New research also suggests parental leave helps rewire dads’ brains, attuning them to the mental and emotional requirements of parenting.
The cost of forfeiting leave ripples across families and workplaces, labor economists say. When more dads take leave, it becomes less stigmatized for both men and women. When they don’t, it is largely mothers who experience the professional and economic setbacks of having children.
Fathers typically take about half the time their companies offer, estimates Richard Petts, a sociologist at Ball State University who researches parental leave.
“The assumption with women is that they will take time off," he says. Bosses and co-workers assume men won’t—making it all the more daunting to ask for it, he says.
Even with plenty of support, paternity leave can still seem a bit unorthodox. I took the full 20 weeks of paid leave offered by The Wall Street Journal after my daughter was born two years ago. Because so many male co-workers had done the same, I didn’t fret about being in the professional doghouse when I returned.
Out in the world, though, I sensed I was doing something unusual. I was the only father to sign up for baby yoga class. Some people I knew asked how I was spending my paternity leave and whether I was writing a book. (Spoiler: I changed diapers.)
Listen to the moms
Mothers, of course, are well-acquainted with these challenges. Jane Fraser worked part time for five years after having children. “It wasn’t easy," she told a conference in 2020. “My own ego suffered a bit." She watched junior colleagues get ahead faster.
She went back to work full time at Citigroup. She caught back up, and then some. Today she is the CEO and first woman to run a major U.S. bank.
One mentor’s advice stuck with her: “You are going to have several careers in your life, and your careers are going to be measured in decades. So why this sense of rush and trying to have everything at the same time?"
Jeremy Smith told me he gives similar advice in the course he leads to help fathers plan for their leaves and return to work with rebalanced responsibilities. It is part of a company called Mindful Return and offered by some employers as a benefit. Many of the men in the course ask: How will taking leave affect my job?
Any short-term pause today is a blip in a long career, he tells them. Smith started teaching the program as a side gig after taking 16 weeks of paid paternity leave from Bank of America several years ago. He also advises fathers to communicate with bosses and co-workers about exactly how reachable they will or won’t be and to prepare teammates to fill in for them while they are out.
Bosses can help
Company culture goes a long way in nudging new dads to take their leave. When Bank of America rolled out its current gender-neutral leave policy in 2016, it made sure managers understood and supported it. After American Express expanded its paid leave for both mothers and fathers to 20 weeks in 2017, it launched a campaign featuring fathers at multiple levels of the company who took the full time. Both companies say male and female employees take roughly similar parental leaves today.
Ben Reyes, an associate at the law firm Blank Rome, says he was nervous about taking his four weeks after his daughter was born in August last year. He had only been at the firm a couple of months when his leave was set to start, and he worried it would be hard to get senior lawyers to assign him work when he got back.
Talking to other parents at the firm who had taken the leave gave him more confidence that he wasn’t out of line for doing so. He also discussed the transition with his boss well beforehand, allowing the firm to ramp down his workload as his leave approached.
“The most important thing was setting expectations," he said, something he talked through when he took Smith’s Mindful Return course offered through work.
When he returned, the co-chair of his office came by to ask him how leave was and commended him for taking it. Soon, the work was piling back up.
“I look back and think I could have relaxed a bit more," he says.
