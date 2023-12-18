It Isn’t Just About Bonding. Giving Up Paternity Leave Costs You Money.

Fathers on the fence should listen to Tim Allen. He is chief executive of Ask Media Group, part of Barry Diller’s internet conglomerate IAC. When his twin boys were born in 2015, Allen—then CEO of another IAC division—passed on the four weeks of paid leave his company offered at the time. (It now provides 12.) On the few days he took off here and there, he tried to appear present by answering emails and taking calls.

