Companies
What feeble order books foretell for India's tech bluechips
Jas Bardia 4 min read 23 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Wipro Ltd started FY26 with an order book which was smaller than at the start of FY25, while Infosys clocked fewer large deals in FY25, implying weaker revenue growth in the year ahead
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Slimmer order books and fewer mega-deals spell gloomy days ahead for four of India's largest IT services companies, posing an additional headache in a world of rising turbulence and advancing AI.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less