IT firms struggle to deliver value-added work to shed image of ‘order takers’
Summary
- Value-addition initiatives include developing software or software products for clients and incorporating additional features that were not initially agreed with them.
The world’s largest information technology services companies are delivering less value-added work to clients because of lack of demand, lower tech spending and a boost in their captive centres.
