Indian IT services firms take a divergent AI approach
Jas Bardia 5 min read 22 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Infosys, Tech Mahindra building own small language models to service its clients, while TCS, Wipro and HCLTech want to build on foundational AI tools
India’s largest IT services companies are divided when it comes to selling their AI solutions.
