India's IT outsourcers offering subscriptions and credits for AI work

As artificial intelligence (AI) takes on larger chunks of software work, more information technology (IT) services firms are working out new ways to charge for it. From AI tokens and usage-based rate cards to subscriptions and prepaid credits, large and mid-sized outsourcers are moving away from the traditional bill-by-the-hour model for work done by humans, as clients seek more predictable costs and outcome-based pricing for AI-led delivery.
Six months after two large IT services companies devised new billing structures for AI work, more large and mid-sized firms are adopting similar models, signalling that AI-linked pricing is becoming mainstream. EPAM Systems is factoring AI token costs into deal structures, while Tech Mahindra, India's fifth largest firm in the sector, is exploring pricing linked to token consumption.