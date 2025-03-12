Companies
IT stocks plunge as analysts have doubts about a growth rebound
Jas Bardia , Varun Sood 4 min read 12 Mar 2025, 08:34 PM IST
- The Wednesday selloff alone erased ₹75,413 crore from the market cap of the top five IT companies.
Shares of India’s largest information technology (IT) service providers tanked Wednesday after at least three brokerages raised concerns about the industry’s growth recovery in FY26.
