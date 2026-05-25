Top IT firms' H-1B visas slump 40%, TCS worst hit while Infosys gains

For the 1.9 million employees at India’s top IT services firms, the American dream is getting harder to pursue. The companies' H-1B visa approvals have fallen sharply this year as the Donald Trump administration tightens rules around work visas and green cards, pushing the industry towards more offshore work from India and greater local hiring in the US.
According to official US data, India's six largest information technology services firms—Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd—were given 11,041 H-1B visas as of 31 March 2026, down 40% from the previous year, when these firms collectively got about 18,469 visas.
H-1B visas allow Indians to temporarily work in the US in specialized occupations including IT services. To be sure, the US federal government follows an October-September financial calendar.