Pure non-vegetarian: Why ITC is acquiring frozen meats brands Prasuma and Meatigo
Soumya Gupta 10 min read 18 Feb 2025, 06:57 PM IST
Summary
- ITC’s consumer businesses are struggling. Moreover, it has its own frozen meats and seafood brand, ITC Master Chef. It also runs a chain of delivery-first North Indian restaurants called Master Chef Creations. So, what is the rationale behind acquiring Meatigo and Prasuma? Read on to find out.
Mumbai: For nearly a decade, 32-year-old Amulya Vanga bought chicken, eggs, and the occasional cut of mutton from her local butcher. The Delhi-based social media marketer, who lives with her elderly parents, liked walking to the shop in her neighbourhood market and getting the freshest meat possible.
