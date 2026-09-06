For years, India’s biggest consumer companies have spent the festive season running Diwali and Dussehra specials, along with local campaigns around regional festivals across the country.
From sponsorships to storytelling: how ITC Foods is going local with festivals
SummaryThe festive season is an important advertising period for all consumer companies. But as regional festivals become more popular, not just in their home states but across the country, brands are trying to find ways to be present as authentically as possible.
For years, India’s biggest consumer companies have spent the festive season running Diwali and Dussehra specials, along with local campaigns around regional festivals across the country.
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