ITC in talks to acquire MTR , Eastern for $1.4 billion

Pointing at the rising competition, on 7 April, 2024, in an interview with The Economic Times, Orkla Foods Europe chief executive Atle Vidar Nagel Johansen said, "In India, the route to the consumer is more complex than what we are used to from the European markets. The competitive intensity is on a higher level. There is a big difference between the Italian and the Scandinavian kitchen. That's very similar to differences you find between south India, east India, north India and maybe more granular than that."