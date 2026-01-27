As premium personal care booms, ITC stays measured on acquisitions
Soumya Gupta 5 min read 27 Jan 2026, 10:57 am IST
Summary
As rivals snap up digital-first personal care brands, ITC is moving cautiously—focusing on trust-led categories and long-term value over rapid acquisitions, said Sameer Satpathy, head, personal care business.
MUMBAI : As India’s personal care market gets increasingly crowded and legacy fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms rush to buy venture capital-backed brands, ITC Ltd is deliberately slowing down and staying guarded on acquisitions, Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive of ITC’s personal care products business, told Mint in a conversation.
