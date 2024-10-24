ITC reports 3% rise in Q2 profit, beats revenue estimate

  • Net profit at the maker of Gold Flake cigarettes and Bingo chips stood at 5,078.34 crore in the three months through September, versus 4,927 crore a year earlier.

Suneera Tandon
Published24 Oct 2024, 09:21 PM IST
Revenue from operations grew 16% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,537.35 crore, from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,705.08 crore a year ago. The revenue for the quarter exceeded Street estimates of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,070 crore.
Revenue from operations grew 16% to ₹20,537.35 crore, from ₹17,705.08 crore a year ago. The revenue for the quarter exceeded Street estimates of ₹18,070 crore.(Reuters)

New Delhi: ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 3.08% rise in standalone net profit in the September quarter, slightly below street estimates, on account of greater expenses during the reporting period.

Net profit at the maker of Gold Flake cigarettes and Bingo chips stood at 5,078.34 crore in the three months through September, versus 4,927 crore a year earlier.

A Bloomberg poll of analysts had estimated 5,150 crore in net profit.

Revenue from operations grew 16% to 20,537.35 crore, from 17,705.08 crore a year ago. The revenue for the quarter exceeded Street estimates of 18,070 crore.

What dragged domestic demand?

A combination of factors such as a resurgence in food inflation and excessive rains during the quarter dragged domestic demand. Subdued demand conditions, unusually heavy rains in parts of the country, high food inflation, and sharp escalation in certain input costs (leaf, wood, etc.) were witnessed during the quarter, the company said.

Also Read: ITC to invest 20,000 crore over the medium term, says CMD Sanjiv Puri

“The Indian economy continues to demonstrate macro-economic stability even as high frequency indicators such as automobile sales, bank credit and personal loan growth, credit card transaction volumes, GST collections, merchandise exports growth, manufacturing PMI, etc. pointed to a deceleration in the pace of economic activity during the quarter. The quarter also witnessed excessive rains in August and September and a resurgence in food inflation which led to CPI hitting a nine-month high,” the company said in its earnings statement Thursday evening.

The combination of these factors along with inflationary trends in commodity prices weighed on consumption expenditure and the FMCG sector. Despite the near-term headwinds, the Indian economy continues to be “extremely resilient” on the back of multi-dimensional and purposeful policy interventions by the government and its thrust on creating physical, digital, agri and rural infrastructure.

Also This | ITC’s best strategy: The Indian conglomerate is in no hurry to win

ITC reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda, of 6,340 crore up 4.9% year-on-year slightly below consensus estimates.

However, expectations of a good crop output, anticipated moderation in inflation, improving agri terms of trade, and the government's thrust on public infrastructure, and the rural sector augur well for a pick-up in consumption demand, ITC said.

The company sells cigarettes, flour and operates hotels apart from running a large agriculture business.

During the quarter the company’s cigarette volumes grew 3.3% quarter-on-quarter, surpassing analyst expectations. Cigarette revenue was up 6.8% year-on-year to touch 8,177.27 crore.

“Market standing continues to be reinforced through strategic portfolio and market interventions with focus on competitive belts and to counter illicit trade,” the company said.

ITC mitigated severe cost escalation in leaf tobacco through cost management and calibrated pricing actions.

Also Read: ITC shareholders approve demerger of hotel biz with 99.6% majority votes

Meanwhile, the company’s FMCG business reported a 5.4% jump in quarterly revenues to 5,577.73 crore with categories such as staples, biscuits, snacks, frozen snacks, dairy, premium soaps, homecare and agarbatti driving growth. 

ITC sells brands such as Bingo chips, Aashirvaad flour, Fiama soaps and Sunfeast cookies.

“Incessant rains and flooding in certain parts of the country adversely impacted categories with higher salience of discretionary and out-of-home consumption. Inflationary headwinds were witnessed across several key inputs (edible oil, wheat, maida, potato etc.) during the quarter,” the company said.

ITC continues to witness high competitive intensity in certain categories such as noodles, snacks, biscuits and soaps. 

The company’s agri business reported a 47% jump in September quarter revenue led by leaf tobacco and value added agri products. “The value-added agri portfolio (including coffee, fruits and vegetables, spices, etc.) recorded robust growth during the quarter. The business continues to leverage the multi-dimensional capabilities of its state-of-the-art value-added spices processing facility in Guntur to scale up exports,” the company said.

The company’s hotels segment benefitted from demand related to food and beverages, retail and wedding segments. Segment revenue was up 12.1% year-on-year.

The company beat street estimates on revenue and volumes, analysts said.  

“Another good news on revenue and volume, revenue ahead of ours and street estimates; Ebitda/PAT in line with ours and streets estimates,” said Abneesh Roy of Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 09:21 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesITC reports 3% rise in Q2 profit, beats revenue estimate

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,294.30
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    60.4 (2.7%)

    Coforge share price

    7,698.95
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    140.5 (1.86%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,569.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-0.13%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,249.55
    03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -149.85 (-2.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.