Home / Companies / ITC Q3 net profit up 12% to 5,031, declares interim dividend
Back

ITC Ltd on Friday reported 12 per cent rise in net profit to 5,031.01 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of 4466.06 crore for the year ago period.

The revenue from operations rose by 0.8 per cent to 17122.15 crore from 16971.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

MINT PREMIUM See All

ITC has declared an interim dividend of 6 for which 15 February, 2023 as the record date.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout