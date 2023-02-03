ITC Ltd on Friday reported 12 per cent rise in net profit to ₹5,031.01 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹4466.06 crore for the year ago period.

The revenue from operations rose by 0.8 per cent to ₹17122.15 crore from ₹16971.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

ITC has declared an interim dividend of ₹6 for which 15 February, 2023 as the record date.