Business News/ Companies / ITC share are down by -1.34%, Nifty down by -0.9%

Itc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 512 and closed at 504.3. The stock reached a high of 512 and a low of 503.2 during the session.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

At 06 Sep 11:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price 504.3, -1.34% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81428.47, down by -0.94%. The stock has hit a high of 512 and a low of 503.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5505.54
10504.96
20499.79
50475.88
100453.77
300445.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 513.28, 515.02, & 518.13, whereas it has key support levels at 508.43, 505.32, & 503.58.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for ITC was 119.45% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.27 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.84% with a target price of 538.77142857.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in to 20.10% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in to 14.96% in quarter.

ITC share price down -1.34% today to trade at 504.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NTC Industries, Golden Tobacco are falling today, but its peers Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.9% & -0.94% each respectively.

