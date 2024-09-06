ITC share are down by -1.34%, Nifty down by -0.9%

Itc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 512 and closed at ₹ 504.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 512 and a low of ₹ 503.2 during the session.

At 06 Sep 11:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹504.3, -1.34% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81428.47, down by -0.94%. The stock has hit a high of ₹512 and a low of ₹503.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 505.54 10 504.96 20 499.79 50 475.88 100 453.77 300 445.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹513.28, ₹515.02, & ₹518.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹508.43, ₹505.32, & ₹503.58.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for ITC was 119.45% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.27 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.84% with a target price of ₹538.77142857.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in to 20.10% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in to 14.96% in quarter.