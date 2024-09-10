It’s the airplane of the future. It’s still grounded.
SummaryEngine problems are the latest chapter in the troubled history of the Airbus A220, a jet that has the potential to revolutionize regional and short-haul travel.
Corporate history is full of great products that flopped—Betamax, Commodore’s Amiga computer and Aston Martin’s 1974 Lagonda car. For the Airbus A220, avoiding a similar fate seems like a constant struggle.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more