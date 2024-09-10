It’s the airplane of the future. It’s still grounded.

The headache for Airbus is that it needs to reach and sustain a production rate of 14 A220s a month in order to break even on them, up from about six currently. The plane could theoretically play a key role in the future: A way to take even more market share from Boeing could be to build a larger A220 variant to go toe-to-toe with the 737 and replace the A320neo for something more optimized for the booming medium-haul market. But it is hard to devise a strategy around a jet that is experiencing engine problems and uncertain demand.