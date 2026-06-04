Jackson Lab's licence scrapped as probe finds oxytocin jab link to pregnant women's deaths

New Delhi: Punjab's Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has revoked the manufacturing licence and product permissions of Jackson Laboratories Pvt Ltd after investigations linked its substandard oxytocin injection to the deaths of five pregnant women at New Medical College Hospital in Kota, Rajasthan in May, according to two officials and documents reviewed by Mint. The investigations found the company had continued manufacturing despite stop-production orders three years ago.
Oxytocin injection is a lifesaving drug and used for augmenting labour and to control postpartum haemorrhage.
The deaths triggered an emergency alert by the Rajasthan's Drugs Controller on 25 May 2026, which led to a high-level joint central and state raid on the company's facility on 27-31 May.
According to a 3 June order reviewed by Mint, the drugmaker must recall all products manufactured since 25 April 2023, and safely destroy all semi-finished, finished, labeled and unlabeled stocks under the supervision of the zonal licensing authority of Amritsar within 14 days. With this first step of regulatory action being taken, further investigations are underway in the case.