Incentives for JLR’s senior executives are now linked to Tata Motors’s market performance
Ayaan Kartik 4 min read 10 Jun 2025, 03:54 PM IST
Summary
Jaguar Land Rover’s phantom share incentive scheme for its top management is linked to its parent Tata Motors’s performance at the bourses. It’s non-dilutive to Tata Motors’ shareholders but for eligible employees, it could prove a long ride to rewards.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story