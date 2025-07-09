Why JLR’s sales slowdown could hit Tata Technologies and Tata Elxsi
Jaguar Land Rover's recent sales decline poses risks for Tata Elxsi and Tata Technologies, as over 20% of their revenues comes from JLR. Analysts forecast further setbacks due to tariff uncertainties and reduced earnings, affecting future growth prospects.
A decline in Jaguar Land Rover's sales this fiscal year may lead to lower business for Tata Elxsi Ltd and Tata Technologies Ltd, which get more than a fifth of their respective revenues from the UK-based subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd.
On Monday, Jaguar Land Rover reported that sales during April to June fell by 11% compared to last year to 87,286 units. One of the reasons behind the fall was the pause in shipments to the US in April after president Donald Trump's administration announced 25% tariffs on all automobile imports.