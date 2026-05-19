Jaguar Land Rover shrinks board, shifts operational power to executive committee

New Delhi: With a new captain at the helm, struggling British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has shrunk its board of directors from 11 members to three and shifted operational decision-making to a newly created executive committee of 13 top managers led by chief executive P.B. Balaji, according to an executive aware of the development and later confirmed by the company.
The changes, aimed at reviving the finances and operations of the Tata-owned company through a faster decision-making framework, kicked in from 1 April.
In an emailed response to Mint’s queries, a JLR spokesperson said: “JLR created an Executive Committee (ExCom) effective from April 2026, with larger operational autonomy and stronger, simplified decision sub-groups to drive effective and faster decision-making.”