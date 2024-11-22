Jaguar rebrand is pink, diverse and doesn’t feature any cars
SummaryThe U.K. legacy carmaker successfully turns eyes toward its Dec. 2 design concept reveal, but is mocked online meanwhile.
Luxury automaker Jaguar is betting that a colorful and youthful rebrand will help it successfully launch fully into the electric-cars market. Critics, however, are questioning whether the U.K. legacy brand still knows how to sell cars.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more