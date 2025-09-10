Jaguar’s rebrand caused an uproar. Its boss has no plans to U-turn.
Katie Deighton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Sept 2025, 04:40 pm IST
Summary
Jaguar’s new-money look and marketing strategy have annoyed plenty of its fans, which, according to its managing director, means the plan is working.
When Cracker Barrel last month scrapped a new logo over accusations that it had “gone woke," it followed in the footsteps of brands from Bud Light to Bumble that are turning the 2020s into marketers’ about-face era. Advertising and branding work is now routinely and hastily retracted, and executives are occasionally ousted, as a result of popular, often politicized criticism.
