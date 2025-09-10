Jaguar’s rebrand caused an uproar. Its boss has no plans to U-turn.

When Cracker Barrel last month scrapped a new logo over accusations that it had “gone woke," it followed in the footsteps of brands from Bud Light to Bumble that are turning the 2020s into marketers’ about-face era. Advertising and branding work is now routinely and hastily retracted, and executives are occasionally ousted, as a result of popular, often politicized criticism.

But one brand is so far bucking that trend: Jaguar, the storied British car manufacturer whose hot pink rebranding video drew the ire of auto traditionalists, critiques by some marketing-industry executives and social-media fire from President Trump.

“Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad," Trump said in August.

The answer, according to Jaguar, is not many people—and that’s the point.

Unlike Cracker Barrel or Bud Light, the company is attempting to move into a more exclusive market where, executives say, the opinions of the vast majority don’t really matter. Jaguar expects only 15% of its current customers to buy its cars once its rebrand is complete.

“We needed to take risks, we needed to be fearless, and in doing so, we recognized that the design might polarize," said Rawdon Glover, Jaguar’s mild-mannered managing director. “That’s absolutely OK. It doesn’t need to be for everybody."

The inciting video, which featured avant-garde models and on-screen exhortations like “Create exuberant," was only one part of a dramatic plan to boost profits by selling fewer, more expensive vehicles. Jaguar soon after revealed its Type 00 concept car, a large electric sedan with hand-finished brass features on which it will base new models priced north of $130,000. It has also halted production of cars that cost less than $80,000.

Marketing the new vehicles called for what Glover describes as a new design language, to reflect the new luxury positioning and appeal to a younger, affluent audience interested in design who may have associated Jaguar with a very male midlife crisis.

“Simply just to change the product wouldn’t have been enough," Glover said.

Defending the rebrand, however, turned out to require its own communications strategy.

After Jaguar struggled to convey the nuances of a new business model and its marketing strategy on social-media platforms, it pivoted to prioritizing long-form interviews and media coverage.

“I now spend a lot of time telling people our narrative," Glover said. “When we’ve had an opportunity to really tell that story, the vast majority go, OK, I get it, now."

Driving upmarket

Jaguar’s sleek, sporty cars once sold well to legions of devotees, many of whom were drawn to its decadeslong history and appearances in movies like “The Italian Job" and the James Bond series. But fandom couldn’t protect its bottom line, Glover said.

The brand, part of the Jaguar Land Rover group bought by Tata Motors in 2008, has for the best part of a decade been struggling to compete against European automakers with much larger manufacturing efficiencies such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Five of Jaguar’s cars were delivering close to zero profitability last year, the company said.

Moving upmarket may help not only profits but could go some way to future-proofing the brand. The global market for vehicles priced at $80,000 or more will grow between 8% and 14% each year through 2031, according to consulting giant McKinsey, compared with a relatively flat market for nonluxury cars.

Other automakers have had a similar idea. Toyota in 2023 introduced a $170,000 SUV, while Cadillac in June began delivering its $340,000 Celestiq model.

Glover told attendees at a Jaguar investor day in June that the average consumer searching online for Jaguar was richer and younger than before the rebrand, and noted that despite backlash to the video, awareness of the rebrand was sky-high.

But car fanatics and analysts said Jaguar’s success will only become clear after the real Type 00 cars come off the production line, likely next year.

To the degree social-media chatter can be taken as fact, “people are already bowing out before there is an actual car to see and drive and experience and judge," said Miles Somerville, a car reviewer and YouTuber in New Jersey.

For Somerville and other industry watchers, however, Jaguar’s biggest mistake lies in its decision to go all-electric. Audi in February shuttered a factory in Brussels along with the production of its Q8 E-tron, citing a “global decline in customer orders in the electric luxury class segment," and Ferrari in June delayed plans for its second EV model due to weak demand.

Top-end clientele love and can afford to burn gas, said Shahzad Sheikh, a London-based motoring journalist who runs the media platform Brown Car Guy. “Whether [Jaguar’s] concept of rebranding and appealing to a younger audience might or might not have worked, they have further handicapped themselves by saying ‘We’re only going to be an EV brand.’ "

Jaguar is confident in its EV strategy, anticipating that adoption will accelerate toward the end of the decade, Glover said.

“People aren’t going to buy a Jaguar because it’s electric," he said. “They’re going to buy it because they think it’s beautiful and because our brand resonates with them."

No apologies

Glover expects to keep making his case for Jaguar’s new identity, at the least until the new model goes on sale.

Jaguar has taken the Type 00 on a tour of the world’s toniest events and cities since its unveiling at Miami Art Week: Monaco, the Munich Art Fair and the NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

Glover, 57, was born a long way from Monte Carlo, in the English town of Evesham, and grew up near the Welsh border. His career in marketing, operations and management at companies including Walt Disney Co. and Audi had largely kept him out of the spotlight until now.

Since embracing his role as the voice of the rebrand, Glover has appeared in international newspapers, the French edition of Vanity Fair and as a guest on long marketing and automotive podcasts. He’s taken the stage in front of skeptical dealers and Jaguar customers and weathered brutal, occasionally misleading headlines. When sales fell because of production cuts, for example, a number of outlets instead blamed the rebrand.

“You don’t get many chances in a career to do something as ambitious as what we’re doing with Jaguar," he said. “Some places I expected it to go, some places I didn’t expect it to go."

Write to Katie Deighton at katie.deighton@wsj.com