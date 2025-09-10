Jaguar’s rebrand caused an uproar. Its boss has no plans to U-turn.

The inciting video, which featured avant-garde models and on-screen exhortations like “Create exuberant," was only one part of a dramatic plan to boost profits by selling fewer, more expensive vehicles. Jaguar soon after revealed its Type 00 concept car, a large electric sedan with hand-finished brass features on which it will base new models priced north of $130,000. It has also halted production of cars that cost less than $80,000.