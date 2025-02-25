Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has pitched $2 billion investment for microblogging site X (formerly Twitter). The conman has reportedly sent a letter to DOGE Chief and Tesla CEO Elon Musk stating that he was ‘ready’ to make ‘a total 2 Billion USD as investment’ in X.

Elon Musk bought Twitter, which was later rebranded as X, in October 2022 for $44 billion.

“I am taking this Privilege and Pride today to say, Hey Elon, I am ready and wanting to invest ‘1 Billion USD’ immediately and another ‘1 Billion USD’ next year in your Company X, making a total ‘2 Billion USD’ as investment,” read the letter sent to Elon Musk by Sukesh Chandrasherkhar, as reported by ThePrint.

The news report also adds that Sukesh Chandrashekhar then adds that single-handedly investing the amount in X would make him a “proud Indian”.

Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail, reportedly referred to Elon Musk as “my man”, congratulating him on leading the US government’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The jailed conman also refers to US President Donald Trump as “big brother”, ThePrint reports.

“Elon, you are someone who I really look up to, you are solid, Tankman, Bulletproof, what you have built is amazing, being a part of that build would be the craziest and a greatest thing for me,” ThePrint quotes the letter.

In the letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar informs that his company, LS Holdings, had already invested in stocks of Elon Musk’s Tesla and has seen the investment turn into a “fortune”.

“The investment of the above mentioned amount, is not under any valuation of X, but it’s an investment on what remarkable turn of fortune the company is going to achieve under your leadership, so the Bet is always on you, and surely know “X” value is going to raise to unexpectable heights,” Chandrashekhar writes in the letter.

“Elon I am sure you will agree on this with me that, honestly for me now money, success is too Boring, it’s too easy, but failure, that’s a secret, raising up stronger from ashes of failure, is something, it gives you the best high, that’s the most interesting thing for me,” Chandrashekhar said. “Why I am saying this is because people are too judgmental when it comes to me but irrespective, I always prove them wrong.” the jailed conman adds.

‘Sam just take my money!’ Earlier this month, Sukesh Chandrashekar had offered to invest $1 billion in OpenAI's Indian operations, potentially rising to $2 billion over five years.

Chandrashekar had expressed his desire to invest $1 billion in the artificial intelligence firm’s Indian operations and pledged to extend this to $2 billion over the next five years in a letter addressed to OpenAI Chief Sam Altman.

"As you and your company are now working towards becoming a part of India’s National AI Agenda, I want to play a small role by making an investment in OpenAI of $1 billion immediately and further extend it to another $2 billion over the next five years for your Indian operations," Chandrashekar reportedly stated.

Displaying a flair for the dramatic, he further stated, “Sam, why go to venture capital investors? Why should the big boys always have the fun? Sam, please just take my money.”