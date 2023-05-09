Jaiprakash Associates defaults on 3,956 cr loans

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on ₹3,956 cr loans2 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 07:33 PM IST
In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Jaiprakash Associates informed that the company on April 30 defaulted on repayments of a principal amount of ₹1,642 crore and interest of ₹2,314 crore.
Jaiprakash Associates, the flagship company of crisis-hit Jaypee Group, Tuesday said it has defaulted on loans worth ₹3,956 crore, which includes both principal and interest amounts.
