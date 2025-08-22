Jakson Solar eyes module capacity expansion with ₹8,000 crore capex; to consider fundraising options by FY28
The company plans to set up a 6 GW integrated plant which will include solar cells, solar modules and then get into backward integration, which means ingots and wafers.
New Delhi: Jakson Solar, a maker of solar modules, plans to spend about ₹8,000 crore to expand its module and cell manufacturing capacity and add wafer and ingot-producing facilities in the next few years, joint managing director and chief executive officer Gagan Deep Chanana said.