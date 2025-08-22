Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Jakson Solar eyes module capacity expansion with 8,000 crore capex; to consider fundraising options by FY28

Jakson Solar eyes module capacity expansion with ₹8,000 crore capex; to consider fundraising options by FY28

Rituraj Baruah

The company plans to set up a 6 GW integrated plant which will include solar cells, solar modules and then get into backward integration, which means ingots and wafers.

The Indian renewable energy space has attracted significant investments from companies including equipment makers, given the policy focus on transitioning to cleaner sources of power. (Image: Pixabay)
New Delhi: Jakson Solar, a maker of solar modules, plans to spend about 8,000 crore to expand its module and cell manufacturing capacity and add wafer and ingot-producing facilities in the next few years, joint managing director and chief executive officer Gagan Deep Chanana said.

In an interview, Chanana said that in the first phase of the expansion, the company will set up 3 GW each of module and cell manufacturing capacities by the end of FY26 in Madhya Pradesh, where it has acquired land for the project. Jakson currently operates a 1.2 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida.

"We have taken land of 110 acres, which is one of the largest anybody would be having at this point of time in one location. We plan to put up a 6 GW integrated plant which will include solar cells, solar modules and then getting into backward integration, which means ingots and wafers. We would be completing the project in two or three phases," the joint MD said.

A decision on setting up wafer and ingot facilities would depend on the prevalent government policies.

Also Read | India achieves 100 GW domestic solar module capacity under govt-approved list

The construction of both modules and cell capacities will start simultaneously, but cell capacity will take longer to complete, about 15-18 months in total. Solar modules are panels that convert sunlight into electricity using interconnected solar cells.

"The first phase is going to take around 2,000 crore, which includes 3 GW each of cells and modules. The overall plan is to invest about 8,000 crore over three phases," he said.

Raising funds

"For the current investment of 2,000 crore we do have kind of term sheets agreed with certain bankers, a consortium of bankers. For investments in the second and third phase, we will be exploring funding options at that point in time," Chanana said.

The Indian renewable energy space has attracted significant investments from companies including equipment makers, given the policy focus on transitioning to cleaner sources of power. With the government's target of installing 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 and efforts to reduce import dependence for clean tech equipment, investments have gained pace.

Also Read | How Adani makes the best use of US solar tariffs

Earlier this year, British International Investment invested $100 million in the solar module and cell manufacturing subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed ReNew Energy Global Plc.

On 13 August, the government said 100 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity has been developed and included under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers. The list is a registry of modules and manufacturers eligible doeto supply government-backed and utility-scale solar projects. The listed capacities are largely indigenous, and Jakson is among the manufacturers on the list.

Jakson, which currently serves the domestic market, will also look at exporting its products.

"We are exploring exports now. Of course, this may not be a good time till the tariffs get settled. But yes, we are looking at export markets once we have the enhanced capacity," the joint MD and CEO said.

Also Read | After modules, govt now considering non-tariff barrier for solar cell imports

The US is the primary export market for Indian module makers. However, the imposition of tariffs has raised concerns. In February, Mint reported that amid tariff concerns, the Indian government is exploring opportunities in Africa and West Asia for India module suppliers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
