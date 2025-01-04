During Jamnagar refinery's 25th anniversary, Mukesh Ambani emphasized its importance for future growth, mentioning the establishment of AI infrastructure and the Vantara initiative to protect wildlife.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, stated that Jamnagar, the world's largest refinery, is the platform for the long-term growth for Reliance, its employees and the coming generations. Ambani was addressing employees in Jamnagar during the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the flagship refinery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Jamnagar is not only the best oil refinery in the world, but it also has the biggest gigafactory in the world, the biggest solar energy, and the world's artificial intelligence infrastructure. Besides, the digital factory will also be in Jamnagar," Mukesh Ambani said.

"It sets a platform, which will be a platform for growth for the next many decades, for all of you, for your children," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AI plans Reliance is establishing an AI infrastructure in Jamnagar, expected to be completed in 24 months. Speaking at the same event, Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) said, “The AI infrastructure we are beginning to build in Jamnagar will not only make the city a leader in AI technology but will position it among the world’s top-ranked cities. We've already started constructing this in Jamnagar, and we plan to finish it in true Jamnagar style — fast and efficiently, as we always have, within 24 months."

Vantara initiative Mukesh Ambani also mentioned that Jamanagar would be used by Reliance Foundation to conserve nature through its Vantara initiative.

The Vantara programme, launched in February 2024, is an umbrella initiative to rescue, treat, care for, and rehabilitate injured, abused, and threatened animals in India and abroad. The project spans nearly 3,000 acres in the Green Belt of Jamnagar Refinery in Gujarat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}