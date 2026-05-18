Jane Street Doubles Capacity in Singapore as Expansion Rolls On

(Bloomberg) -- Jane Street Group LLC moved into a new Singapore office this month, doubling its seating capacity to 250 people as it continues to ramp up operations across Asia, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

The market-maker has taken up 24,000 square feet (2,230 square meters) in IOI Central Boulevard Towers, with an option to lease even more floor space, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The new office will house employees including those that focus on trading, technology and infrastructure.

Jane Street has become a giant over the past decade, and broke a Wall Street record last year by pulling in $39.6 billion of trading revenue as it navigated wild swings in markets. That has helped fuel the firm’s spread across the globe, including a build-out of offices across Asia.

The firm is expanding headcount in Singapore. It is seeking experienced candidates to fill roles covering software, cybersecurity and data center engineering in the city, as well as recruiting students and recent graduates as software and Linux engineers, according to job posts on its website.

A representative of the New York-based firm declined to comment.

The move marks an upgrade from its previous presence on a section of the fourth floor at Ocean Financial Centre, operated by a co-working space provider. IOI Central Boulevard Towers is a new office development in Singapore’s central business district.

Jane Street now employs almost 600 people across Asia Pacific, including one of the largest teams of traders specializing in exchange-traded funds in the region. It has become one of the top market makers in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia and Japan and is pushing deeper into trading of ETFs listed in mainland China, Singapore and South Korea.

The new, larger-than-expected Singapore office shows the firm’s determination to tap opportunities in the region even after a high-profile headache in India. The country’s securities regulator has accused Jane Street of market manipulation, an allegation that the firm has denied.

The firm first set up in Asia with a Tokyo office in 2010. The bulk of its regional employees are now in Hong Kong.

Last year, it paid around $9.4 billion to its staff, more than doubling its compensation costs in 12 months. That translates to almost $2.7 million per employee.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com