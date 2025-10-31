Japanese carmakers eye innovation, India boost to overcome US, China speed bump
Ayaan Kartik 5 min read 31 Oct 2025, 04:34 pm IST
Toyota, Suzuki, Nissan, Honda, and other Japanese players unveil aggressive expansion plans, ranging from smaller EVs to reinventing iconic old brands, during the Japan Mobility Show.
TOKYO : Japanese carmakers are pinning their hopes on technology and new launches to help them counter the expanding global footprint of Chinese rivals, as well as shortages of rare-earth magnets and chips, and US tariffs—with India keeping their growth engines humming.
