Japan’s KYB Corp exits its 51% stake in JV with Conmat Group
SummaryThe JV was formed in 2013 when KYB Corp of Japan acquired a 51% stake in fast-growing and consistently profitable Conmat Systems Pvt. Ltd. It operated as a joint venture company for over a decade to produce transit mixers using KYB technology and other products indigenously developed by Conmat.
KYB Corp., a Japanese behemoth in concrete equipment, has exited its 51% stake in the joint venture with Premraj Keshyep-led Conmat Group, the companies said in a statement on Monday.
