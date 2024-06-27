Japanese maker of Yamazaki, Hibiki whiskies sets up new India subsidiary

India is among the largest markets for whiskies, and served by both homegrown as well as large global companies.
Mumbai: Mumbai: Japanese liquor major Suntory Holdings on Thursday announced the formation a new subsidiary in India that will focus on selling non-alcoholic beverages as well as wellness products in the country.

To be sure, the company already sells alcoholic beverages such as Yamazaki and Hibiki whiskies via Suntory Global Spirits (earlier known as Beam Suntory). The new India subsidiary, set up to cover corporate functions, will commence its operations in July. The new entity will focus on soft drinks and wellness products.

Suntory India will be headed by managing director Masashi Matsumura with its office located in Gurgaon, Haryana.

Founded as a family-owned business in 1899 in Osaka, Japan, Suntory Group has a portfolio of famous Japanese whiskies such as Yamazaki and Hibiki, apart from American whiskies Jim Beam and Maker's Mark, canned ready-to-drink 196, The Premium Malt’s beer, Japanese wine Tomi, and Roku gin among others spirits.

Also read | Beam Suntory launches Sipsmith gin in India

Its non-alcoholic drinks include Orangina, Lucozade, Oasis, Suntory Tennensui water, among others. Globally, the company operates throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania, with an annual revenue (excluding excise taxes) of $20.9 billion in 2023.

The Indian Market

The move comes as the company plans to bolster its presence in the country's overall beverages market-including both liquor as well as soft drinks.

“India is a remarkably attractive market and a key geopolitical player on the global stage, with strong cultural and economic ties with Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Together with our spirits business, Suntory Global Spirits, we will enhance our presence as a multifaceted beverage company in this vital market by supporting our soft drinks and health & wellness businesses to build foundations in India through investments and partnerships,” said Tak Niinami, president and CEO of Suntory Holdings.

Earlier this year, Beam Suntory was rebranded as Suntory Global Spirits to reflect the company’s presence across categories in spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. The new name was revealed a decade after Suntory Holdings acquired Beam Inc in 2014, according to information available on the company's site.

Also read | GST Council set to amend alcohol tax laws, enable dispute settlement

 

