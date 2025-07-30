Jashvik Capital acquires stake in pharma software provider Marg ERP for over ₹400 crore
Marg ERP, founded in 2000, is one of the country’s largest enterprise resource planning and accounting software providers for pharmaceutical retailers and wholesalers. The market is seeing increasing interest from investors betting on formalization and growth.
Private equity firm Jashvik Capital said on Wednesday that it has acquired a stake in pharma software provider Marg ERP for over ₹400 crore, marking the firm’s fourth investment from its maiden fund, which has a target corpus of $350 million.
