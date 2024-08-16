Jaydeep Barman’s on a (Kolkata chicken) roll that won’t ever stop

The first one was around 2014 when we realised that in India the rental costs for high street were the highest in the world when you compare to the sales of that unit. Our rental costs were off the charts, not making money, etc., but then delivery was coming up, and more and more people were getting food delivered to their doorsteps. So we had this lightbulb moment: why don’t we put a delivery-only kitchen from a first floor back alley… and see what happens. And that worked. Our delivery sales kept increasing, we could afford a larger space, and that’s how the real journey of Rebel Foods started.