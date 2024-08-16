Jaydeep Burman’s on a (Kolkata chicken) roll that won’t ever stop
Summary
- Rebel Foods’ Jaydeep Burman went from a hole-in-the-wall outlet dishing out Kolkata’s famous rolls to building India’s first food unicorn. This is his story.
Rebel Foods is what happens when an engineer-MBA working as a consultant for McKinsey in London begins reminiscing about Kolkata’s street food. Jaydeep Burman loved Kolkata’s iconic chicken rolls and egg rolls. That manifested in 2011 as a fast-food venture called Faasos. This would eventually morph into Rebel Foods, a cloud-kitchen platform before the term had caught on in India.
Rebel Foods, valued at about $1.4 billion, houses multiple brands, including Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story Pizza, Sweet Truth, and Lunch Box. Over the years, Rebel Foods has expanded to 75 cities in India and is present also in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the UK, the flexibility of the platform allowing the company to adapt to the tastes of the local population.
But Burman, an amateur mountaineer, believes Rebel Foods has a lot more to scale, a journey without an end. “Unlike a one-brand company, we don’t have a shelf-life. We can keep doing it as long as people are eating."
Burman shares his journey in Mint’s Founder Diaries podcast series, as well as important business and life lessons for entrepreneurs.