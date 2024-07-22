Jeeps could crash the party at GM and Ford
SummaryExcess inventory of Jeep and RAM vehicles looms over an otherwise benign environment for Detroit’s automakers
Two of the Detroit Three had a good first half. The third risks spoiling the fun. General Motors and Ford are expected to report surprisingly resilient results this week, including record quarterly revenues, according to FactSet’s analyst consensus. Investors can thank the strength of the American consumer, sales discipline among manufacturers and a slowdown in electric-vehicle sales.