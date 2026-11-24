Nvidia's surprise move to bring back Jensen Huang capped an unlikely comeback bid for the celebrity CEO, whose campaign to reclaim the top job following his resignation foundered before the White House intervened.

Huang, a company co-founder, stepped down after reports of extramarital affairs including one with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of working as a spy for Beijing.

Just 11 days after announcing his resignation and six days after rejecting his offer to return as CEO, Nvidia’s board of directors on Monday said Huang had returned as CEO, effective immediately.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 When did Nvidia bring Jensen Huang back as CEO? ⌵ Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang on November 23, 11 days after he resigned. His return as president and CEO took effect immediately. 2 Why did Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang after initially rejecting his return? ⌵ After further discussions with Huang, the board said it was satisfied with his candour and leadership. It also received input from senior US government officials and concluded his return posed no national security risk. 3 How did employees and investors support Jensen Huang’s comeback? ⌵ A “Stand with Jensen” petition reportedly drew more than 180,000 signatures from current and former Nvidia employees, investors, business partners and other supporters. The campaign called on the board to bring him back. 4 Did Nvidia end its investigation after Jensen Huang returned as CEO? ⌵ No. Nvidia’s independent board committee will continue investigating reports of a foreign intelligence effort targeting Huang. Huang has agreed to cooperate with the inquiry. 5 What national security and compliance steps did Nvidia announce after Huang’s return? ⌵ Nvidia established an independent National Security and Export Control Committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. It is also searching for a chief compliance officer who will report to a board committee.

President Donald Trump claimed credit for Huang's reinstatement to the helm of a company at the center of the artificial intelligence boom, saying in an interview Monday with CNBC: “The board decided to do what we wanted them to do.”

Here's a look at how Huang's comeback unfolded.

Nvidia announced Huang's resignation on Nov. 12, effective immediately, replacing him in the interim with Colette Kress, the company's chief financial officer and an executive vice president. The board of directors also named its first-ever chairman, Harvey C. Jones, an investor and entrepreneur.

Earlier that week, Trump said the FBI was investigating but he remained complimentary of Huang, saying he “has done a fantastic job.” Days earlier, Nvidia’s board announced its own investigation into the allegations but said it remained confident in Huang’s leadership.

But pressure compounded late Wednesday after reports surfaced of another alleged affair by Huang, this time involving an Nvidia employee who reported to him.

A “Stand with Jensen” petition drive that started the day after the resignation announcement picked up steam, gaining signatures from many current and former Nvidia staff, investors and other Silicon Valley supporters, including SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

It called on the board to bring back Huang while an independent investigation proceeded or until there was “compelling evidence” that his departure was in the company’s best interests. Trump himself weighed in on Nov. 16, saying Huang “learned a big lesson” and he “would certainly not mind” if he was reinstated.

In his first public statements since his departure, Huang posted a statement Nov. 17 on social media saying he would be “honored” to return as CEO if the board decided it was in the company's best interests. He acknowledged making “serious mistakes” in his personal life.

Later on the same day, during a quarterly earnings call, Nvidia rejected Huang's offer to return as CEO. Jones, the company chairman, said the board of directors “unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.”

That same day, key House lawmakers said Huang had voluntarily agreed to appear for transcribed interviews as the company faced intensifying scrutiny over sales of its advanced computer chips and the implications for national security.

Over the weekend, Trump posted on social media that he hoped the board would rehire Huang. “It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.,” he wrote.

After Huang was reinstated, the president disclosed he had been working behind the scenes as well. Trump said he spoke to Huang about the reinstatement Sunday, and the CEO assured him that he would work harder than before his fall. Trump also said his administration assured Nvidia that there were no national security concerns about Huang’s return.