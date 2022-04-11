JetBlue, Alaska trim schedules as airlines attempt smoother summer

Competition for pilots among airlines has been fierce. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, the union that represents Southwest’s pilots, said in some recent new-hire classes, roughly 10% of the pilots have quit. Southwest said that its attrition rate in initial first-officer training classes since December has been 3% but that applicants are in some cases accepting other offers during recruiting or before starting initial training. The union that represents pilots at Alaska Air said it has seen record levels of attrition.