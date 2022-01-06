NEW DELHI : The acting chief executive and ‘accountable manager’ of Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Sudhir Gaur, has resigned even before the airline could take to the skies under its new promoters, a person said requesting anonymity. The reason behind Gaur’s departure is not known.

Gaur did not respond to text messages, while emails sent to spokespersons of the new owners, the consortium comprising UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan and British investor Kalrock Capital Management, did not elicit any response till press time.

The development comes weeks after the Jala-Kalrock Capital consortium said they hoped to restart operations in 2022 with six narrow-body planes after the revalidation of the airline’s air operator permit.

Jet Airways, which was led by founder Naresh Goyal for over 25 years, was grounded on 17 April 2019 as it ran out of cash. Last June, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the insolvency resolution plan submitted by the consortium, paving the way for the revival of the airline. It must, however, be noted that the resumption of Jet Airways’ operations has been delayed several times.

As things stand, the consortium is yet to make the payments as per the approved resolution plan. Last month it said it will start paying all stakeholders, including ex-employees, ticket claimants, and lenders of Jet Airways, as per the plan approved by the NCLT.

