Jet’s acting CEO quits ahead of the re-launch

Jet Airways, which was led by founder Naresh Goyal for over 25 years, was grounded on 17 April 2019 as it ran out of cash. Last June, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the insolvency resolution plan submitted by the consortium, paving the way for the revival of the airline. It must, however, be noted that the resumption of Jet Airways’ operations has been delayed several times.