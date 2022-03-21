BENGALURU : Gaming firm JetSynthesys Pvt Ltd’s vice-chairman and managing director Rajan Navani has acquired a 100-year-old bungalow in Pune’s upscale neighbourhood Koregaon park for about ₹62.2 crore, said two people familiar with the development.

The 7000 sq ft property is sprawled over1.25 acre in Koregaon Park's Lane 1, which is rapidly emerging as Pune’s billionaire enclave, and is located opposite the iconic Osho Ashram.

The transaction was registered on 28 February, according to documents reviewed by Mint.

While the Batliwala family was the original owner of the bungalow, the immediate sellers are Anita and Roshan Taraporewala along with five legal heirs from the Batliwala family.

Navani and his wife have jointly bought the property for personal use.

"Koregaon Park is an extremely valuable and much desired location, and supply of plots - even smaller ones - is extremely limited. The prime location and its proximity to other important parts of the city, have drawn several elite ultra-rich individuals not only from Pune but also Mumbai," said the first person, who didn’t wish to be named.

Navani didn’t respond to an email query. Anarock Property Consultants, the transaction advisor, declined to comment.

In December, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of vaccine maker Serum Institute of India, picked up a 20% stake in Wakau Interactive, a subsidiary of JetSynthesys, for an undisclosed sum.

Pune-based JetSynthesys, which is a part of the diversified JetLine Group of Companies, in February launched its new logo ‘Jetverse’ aimed at highlighting the platform’s presence across multiple digital worlds.