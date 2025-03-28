Companies
JetSynthesys part exits Pune-based Nautilus Mobile after Krafton buys majority stake for ₹118 cr
SummaryPost this transaction, Adar Poonawalla and Sachin Tendulkar-backed JetSynthesys will remain a significant minority investor in the company and continue to work with Nautilus Mobile on strategically important areas.
South Korean gaming giant Krafton will acquire a controlling stake in Pune-based Nautilus Mobile for ₹118 crore and the transaction is expected to give JetSynthesys a part exit.
