South Korean gaming giant Krafton will acquire a controlling stake in Pune-based Nautilus Mobile for ₹118 crore and the transaction is expected to give JetSynthesys a part exit.

Post this transaction, Adar Poonawalla and Sachin Tendulkar-backed JetSynthesys will remain a significant minority investor in the company and continue to work with Nautilus Mobile on strategically important areas, especially in Esports, the company said in the statement.

As per the deal terms, Krafton will hold about a 75% stake in Nautilus and employee Esops constituting a 6% stake with the remaining held by JetSynthesys.

Krafton’s first control deal in India

This marks Krafton’s first control deal in India while it has already invested in other Indian companies such as e-sports firm Nodwin Gaming—a subsidiary of the publicly-listed Nazara Technologies, audio streaming platform Kuku FM, and content platform Pratilipi in a bid to diversify its offerings beyond gaming.

“India can be an even larger talent provider in terms of gaming development so we have a sizeable team here. We wanted to build development capacity from India and identified Nautilus as one of the best in the country," Krafton India’s CEO Sean Sohn told Mint in an interview.

However, this is not the first time Krafton is investing in Nautilus. The South-Korean maker of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and distributor of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) earlier invested about ₹40.5 crore in 2022, nearly two years after Indian digital entertainment and technology firm JetSynthesys acquired a 100% stake in Nautilus Mobile.

“As an existing investor in Nautilus Mobile, we have witnessed the companys’ impressive growth and its ability to deliver world-class gaming content under JetSynthesys’ leadership," Sohn said. “This acquisition is a testament to our long-term vision of making India a global hub for game development. We are excited to deepen this partnership and work together to create world-class gaming experiences that resonate with Indian and global players."

The new transaction will strengthen the synergy between the two companies by combining Nautilus Mobile’s expertise in sports gaming with Krafton’s global resources and technological capabilities. Nautilus, which has a strong IP and an established user base, will also enable Krafton to deepen its presence in Esports and publishing efforts in the country.

Founded in 2013 by Anuj Mankar, Nautilus Mobile claims to be one of the strongest franchises in the mobile cricket gaming space with a track record of delivering engaging and immersive gaming experiences, expanding market reach, and creating new opportunities for Indian game developers.

As India emerges as a major player in the global gaming landscape and is among the top 5 contributing markets for Krafton, the gaming giant plans to ramp up its presence further in the country through investments in homegrown studios, cutting- edge game development and other innovative gaming experiences.

Historically, Krafton has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology over the last 4 years. It may look to explore partnerships, acquisitions or even a startup incubation model to increase its presence in India.