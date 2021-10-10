Jewellery brand Melorra unveils new ad campaign

Retail jewellery in the country is a very large business. There are several small and large scale companies including Titan, PC Jeweller and Joyalukkas, among others. But a large part of the jewellery business in India still remains unorganised. Organised players, according to the analysis website Statista, have grown from about 5% in 2005 to an estimated 32% in 2020 within the jewellery market in the country.