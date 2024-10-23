Companies
Jewellery firms cut making charges, offer lighter pieces to boost sales
SummaryTitan is enhancing its gold buyback programme, while Kalyan Jewellers is also stocking stores in smaller cities with affordable 18-carat pieces.
New Delhi: Jewellery makers are luring consumers back to stores with lower making charges and lighter pieces this festive season as gold prices continue to zoom ahead of peak festivities.
