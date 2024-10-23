Jewellery firms cut making charges, offer lighter pieces to boost sales

“In our system today, about 50% of our stock keeping units or SKUs are lightweights optimized for gold. We have introduced 500 new designs in light weight just for the festive season in Tanishq; and in Mia, of course, virtually everything is lightweight," Chawla said. "Given the volatility in gold prices we have introduced the best rate offer—you can pick it up now, pay a small advance, and buy it closer to Diwali, and you can pick it at whichever rate is lower…We are also dialing up our gold exchange programme."