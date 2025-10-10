Jindal Stainless bets ₹800 crore on green energy to protect crucial EU steel exports from new carbon tariffs
Abhyuday Jindal, managing director at Jindal Stainless, said nearly 65% of the total investment will be towards power purchase agreements (PPAs) for round-the-clock 300MW renewable energy supply. The remaining 35% investment will be for captive solar projects for power and green hydrogen generation.
New Delhi: With the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) set for full rollout in January, Jindal Stainless Ltd is racing to shield its exports from the looming carbon cost curve. The country’s largest stainless steelmaker is investing ₹700-800 crore from internal resources into renewable power and green hydrogen, aiming to cut embedded emissions and stay aligned with Europe’s tightening sustainability norms.