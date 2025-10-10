The EU is one of the top export markets for Indian steel and stainless steel makers. For Jindal Stainless, the bloc accounts for 40% of its exports and nearly 4% of its sales volume. In the quarter ended 30 June, Jindal Stainless' exports were 9% of its total volumes. The company's total sales were at 626,252 tonnes during the quarter, up 8.3% from a year ago.